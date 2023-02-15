Odisha BJP Leader Of Opposition 'Pushes' Woman Cop During Protest

Both the MLA and the officer have lodged complaints against one another. (Representational)

Odisha's Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra on Wednesday stirred controversy by allegedly pushing a woman police officer during a BJP protest in Sambalpur.

The BJP MLA from Sambalpur, however, dismissed the charge and on the other hand, accused Dhanupali Police Station Inspector in-charge Anita Pradhan of pushing him. Both lodged police complaints against one another.

The incident took place during the BJP's protest in front of the district collector's office in Sambalpur, as part of their statewide stir on "worsening" law and order.

Ms Pradhan claimed that as BJP workers were trying to barge into the premises, she came face-to-face with Mr Mishra, who asked who she was.

"When I identified myself, he accused me of taking bribes and called me a dacoit. When I asked why was he levelling such allegations, he pushed me in the face," the woman officer said.

Mr Mishra, however, dismissed the charge, saying that he went to the forefront upon hearing that police were "torturing" women workers.

"But the IIC told me I was speaking a lot against the police and pushed me. But I didn't push her. Since, allegations were levelled against the police, they hatched a conspiracy...I don't even know her," the LoP said.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said that he has sought a field report and the matter will be inquired and action will be taken according to the law.

The Odisha Police Service Association, Sambalpur chapter, has moved the DIG, Northern Range, seeking action against the LoP.

BJP spokesperson Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, however, said, "A policeman allegedly killed a minister in Jharsuguda district. Now, a woman police officer is heckling the Leader of Opposition. There is no rule of law in Odisha. We are waiting for the CM's action against the officer." He said the ruling party is afraid of Mr Mishra as he would raise the law and order issue in the assembly session beginning on February 21.

BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra, on the other hand, said, "Jaynarayan Mishra is a habitual offender, with 14 cases including murder registered against him, because of which has also been to jail. He is known for threatening and assaulting people. Today, he again assaulted an on-duty police officer."

