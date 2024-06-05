Next Odisha Chief Minister To Be Decided In A Day Or Two: State BJP Chief

BJP won the assembly elections, bagging 74 seats in the 147-member House (Representational)

Amid speculations over who would be the next chief minister of Odisha, state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday the party's parliamentary board will take a decision on it in a day or two.

Speaking to reporters, he also pointed out that PM Narendra Modi during an election rally in Berhampur had said that the new BJP chief minister would take oath on June 10.

"The selection of the CM will be based on the criteria set by the PM -- an Odia who will uphold the culture and tradition of the state will be the next chief minister of Odisha," Mr Samal said.

Maintaining that all commitments made by the BJP before the polls would be fulfilled, he said that the assembly election was fought to protect Odia pride, culture and tradition.

"The people trusted BJP's assurances and the new government will certainly work for those. People have rejected the idea of a non-Odia CM and voted for the BJP," he added.

Stating that the BJP was confident of its victory, he said it was people who fought the elections as they were fed up with the "corrupt" BJD government.

Mr Samal said the main agenda of the new government would be to replace the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) of the BJD government with the Centre's Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme.

"BSKY has a limited scope. Therefore, the new BJP government would implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. It will also benefit around 1.5 crore Odias living outside the state," he said.

BJP won the assembly elections, bagging 74 seats in the 147-member House, and routed the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government that ruled the state for 24 years.

Speculations were rife over who would be the next CM of the state. Among the names making rounds are Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has already gone to Delhi, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)