Bengal Nursing Student Dies By Suicide At Her Hostel Room In Bengaluru: Cops

A nursing student from West Bengal allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in Bengaluru, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place within the limits of the Jalahalli police station and the victim has been identified as Dia Mondol.

According to police, Dia was studying at the Mother Teresa Nursing College in Bengaluru and ended her life three days ago.

The police suspect that she ended her life due to a family dispute. However, the exact reason behind her extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The incident came to light when her friends entered her room. The body has been shifted for post-mortem, and the police are awaiting the report. Further investigation is on into the matter.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.



