Nursing Student, 20, Dies By Suicide At Her Gurugram Hostel Room: Police

It was a case of suicide but further probe is underway, police said (Representational)

A 20-year-old nursing student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in the Sector 31 area here, police said on Saturday.

In the early hours of Friday, Ritu, a resident of Akbarpur Natol village in Haryana's Palwal, was found hanging in her hostel room, they said.

No suicide note was found in the nursing student's room, SHO (sector 40) Manoj Kumar said.

A police team took the body into custody and while they were taking it to a mortuary, Ritu's family members and some workers of the Bhim Sena staged a protest and alleged that the nursing student was killed as she belonged to Scheduled Caste.

The police somehow took the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem, they added.

The family accused the hostel management of caste-based discrimination against her but later agreed that she died by suicide, police said.

"The cause behind Ritu's death is revealed as hanging in the post-mortem report. We handed over the body to family. It was a case of suicide but further probe is underway," SHO Kumar said.

