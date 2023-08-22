Nuh Violence Accused Arrested After Gunfight With Cops In Aravalli Hills

Nuh Violence Latest: 280 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.

In a significant win for the crime branch of Haryana Police in Nuh, an accused in the communal violence in the district last month was arrested after a brief encounter. Aamir, a resident of Didhara village, was taken to a hospital for treatment after being caught following a gun fight with the police.

A country-made pistol and five cartridges were recovered from Aamir's possession, police said.

A search operation was launched following inputs that the accused, along with his associates, was hiding in the Aravalli hills near Tauru, police said.

Aamir is a career criminal with a Rs 25,000 reward on his head, police said. He has allegedly been involved in around 100 crimes in Delhi NCR, mostly breaking into big showrooms and looting. He is also named in a murder case in Tauru.

Police say they are looking for other accused people who have allegedly been hiding in the Aravalli hills.

Aamir opened fire at the police and in retaliatory firing, he received a bullet injury in his leg, they said. This is the second such encounter between the police and those accused in the communal violence case.

On social media rumours that Bittu Bajrangi and Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal members and cow vigilantes facing allegations that provocative comments by them had triggered the violence, being given "clean chits", the police said the former is under arrest and Monu Manesar's role is being investigated. Police have so far not found any evidence of Monu Manesar being present at the spot during the violence.

280 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, and 61 FIRs have been registered.

An FIR has also been filed against 12 people for spreading rumours on social media. The police have arrested one person in this case.

The Nuh Superintendent of Police has again appealed to the people to not pay heed to rumours. "The Nuh police will strictly deal with those spreading rumours," he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.