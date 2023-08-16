Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi, Aides Waved Swords, Tridents: Cops

Bittu Bajrangi was arrested in connection with the Nuh violence yesterday.

Despite a strict order against carrying weapons, Haryana violence accused Bittu Bajrangi and nearly 20 other people not only waved swords and tridents, but also snatched them away from the police after they were confiscated.

This startling fact, and several others like it, have emerged from the First Information Report filed against the cow vigilante and his associates by the Nuh assistant superintendent of police. Bajrangi was arrested on the basis of this complaint yesterday and has been remanded in police custody.

The FIR states that on July 31, the day the violence broke out in Nuh during the Jal Abhishek Yatra organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu was checking cars as part of the police's security measures.

Ms Kundu says in the FIR that, around 12.30 pm, she was about 300 metres from the Nalhar Shiv Temple in Nuh when she saw Bajrangi and 15-20 other people heading towards the temple with tridents and swords.

Ms Kundu said that when she and her colleagues tried to take the weapons away from the men, they began raising slogans against the police and even manhandled some of the personnel.

"We took the weapons from them and kept them in the police van. Bittu Bajrangi and his companions sat in front of my official vehicle and started raising slogans against the police. Some time later, Bittu Bajrangi and his aides snatched away the swords and trident-like weapons by opening the rear window of the vehicle," she said in the FIR.

Ms Kundu said Bajrangi and his associates acted illegally by possessing illegal weapons, obstructing the police in their duty, threatening the police and snatching away the weapons.

The FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rioting armed with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from their duty, assault or criminal force to deter public servants, obstructing a public servant from discharging duty, and criminal intimidation. Provisions of the Arms Act were also invoked.

Bajrangi is known to be an aide of Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, who is wanted for two murders in Rajasthan and is also under the scanner in the Nuh violence case.

Bajrangi, who heads a cow vigilante group in Faridabad, is also accused of stoking communal tension ahead of the July 31 march and had been arrested on August 4. He was out on bail when he was arrested yesterday. Hearing the case today, a court in Nuh remanded him in police custody for a day.

Six people were killed in the violence which broke out in Nuh and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.