Haryana Khaps, Farmer Unions Demand Monu Manesar's Arrest, Call For Peace

Days after the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh, several farmer unions and Khap panchayats have appealed for peace and demanded the arrest of cow vigilante Monu Manesar.

Six people were killed in clashes that broke out in Muslim-majority Nuh on July 31, when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs. The dead included two home guards and a cleric.

A Bajrang Dal leader, Manesar is wanted for his alleged role in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year. Rumours that Manesar would attend the religious procession in Nuh allegedly sparked the communal clashes in the city which later spilled over to Gurugram and other areas.

So far, 113 FIRs have been filed and 305 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes. The police are interrogating 106 people in custody.

On Wednesday, a large gathering of khaps, farmer unions, and religious leaders from Haryana held a 'Mahapanchayat' in Hisar to condemn the violence and passed several resolutions calling for peace and harmony in the region.

The mahapanchayat, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, was attended by Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs. The meeting resolved that people from all religions will work to restore peace.

Recently, letters purportedly written by some panchayat heads in Mahendergarh, Rewari, and Jhajjar districts surfaced online. The letters claim that the panchayats have banned Muslim traders from conducting business in their villages.

Farm unions have been critical of the Haryana government's handling of the communal violence in Nuh, while khaps have had mixed reactions. Some khaps have supported the boycott of Muslim traders, while others have condemned the violence and demanded the arrest of Manesar. Primarily, khaps related to the Jat community are demanding Manesar's arrest and appealing for communal harmony.

Manesar is said to have posted a video on social media in which he claimed to be attending the Nuh religious procession and called on his supporters to come out in large numbers. He was later warned on social media to stay away.

Manesar said he did not attend the gathering at the advice of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which feared that his presence would create tensions in the area.

A special investigation team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the role of Manesar in the clashes, said Haryana state police chief P K Agrawal

The 30-year-old is wanted by the police for the kidnapping and murder of two Muslim men found dead in a burnt car in Bhiwani in February. The bodies of two cattle traders, Junaid and Nasir, were found burnt in a car. Their families in Rajasthan's Bharatpur alleged that they were beaten and killed by members of the Bajrang Dal, but the group has denied any involvement in the crime.

Schools and transportation services in Nuh will reopen today after being closed for two weeks following the communal violence. Authorities have also urged Muslim clerics to offer Friday prayers at their homes.

"In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Similarly, bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11. Curfew will be relaxed on Friday. ATMs in the municipal corporation area of Nuh, Tawdu, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingawa and Nagina blocks will remain open during the relaxation period," a statement from the Nuh administration stated.