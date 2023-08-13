Hindu Outfit's Meet After Haryana Violence Gets A Go-Ahead, Venue Changed

Nuh live: The gathering will discuss resuming the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession (File/ANI)

Over two weeks after the violence in Haryana's Nuh that killed six people, a Mahapanchayat was planned there by a Hindu group today to discuss "completing" the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's religious march that was attacked last month in Nuh, triggering a communal riot. However, it was shifted to Palwal, around 35 km away, after being denied permission from the police. It will now be held at the Palwal-Nuh border.

The mahapanchayat will now be held at Pondri village in Palwal district. The office of the Palwal Superintendent of Police confirmed the gathering has police permission.

The gathering, being organised by Sarv Hindu Samaj, a community group, will discuss resuming the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, called the 'Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra', on August 28. The mahapanchayat will also demand the release of young people arrested in connection with communal clashes and arson, sources said.

The police said that they denied permission to Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and the VHP for holding the Mahapanchayat in view of the law and order situation. Members of the two outfit will reportedly attend today's gathering.

A gathering was earlier held in Gurugram, despite being denied police permission, by the Hindu Samaj Mahapanchayat right after the violence, where they called for boycott of Muslim traders. Several other communal speeches were made there as well.

The police anticipated that today's gathering would perhaps add to the already existing tensions, which is why they did not give permission for it, as they are trying to restore peace in the area, sources said.

The organisers of today's gathering shared posters on various social media platforms announcing the mahapanchayat. "The yatra is being organised to boost the confidence of Hindus," the poster said.

VHP division minister Devender Singh told news agency PTI on Friday, "All the Hindu groups decided to complete the yatra on August 28 which was attacked on July 31 in Nuh. Hope that the yatra will be completed with admiration and enthusiasm."

In an official statement, the Gurugram Police Friday requested the public to refrain from raising provocative slogans, making speeches, carrying banners or indulging in acts that may hurt the sentiments of any community and disturb the peace.

"We have not made this appeal for any specific procession. The situation is normal in the district, and we appealed only to maintain peace, law and order in the district," said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

Several farmer unions and Khap panchayats have appealed for peace and demanded the arrest of cow vigilante Monu Manesar, whose alleged declaration of joining the July 31 procession triggered tension in the area.

A Bajrang Dal leader, Manesar is wanted for his alleged role in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year.

On Wednesday, a large gathering of khaps, farmer unions, and religious leaders from Haryana held a 'Mahapanchayat' in Hisar to condemn the violence and passed several resolutions calling for peace and harmony in the region.

The mahapanchayat, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, was attended by Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs. The meeting resolved that people from all religions will work to restore peace.