3 Terrorists Arrested By Assam Rifles Near Indo-Myanmar Border: Report

The terrorists were caught with support from local police, officials said. (Representational image)

Three hardcore terrorists of the banned NSCN-K (YA) outfit were arrested from Mon town of Nagaland in an intelligence-led counter-insurgency operation by the Assam Rifles after they crossed over to India from Myanmar, sources in the security establishment said on Thursday.

All the three terrorists apprehended are residents of Myanmar and they sneaked into the Indian side with the purpose of carrying out a string of attacks, they said.

The terrorists identified as Yunah Konyak, Tonpho Konyak alias Aton and Songam Konyak were caught by troops of the 35 Assam Rifles in the operation on Monday in the border town with support from local police, the sources said.

While Yunah is a resident of Thela village in Myanmar, Tonpho is from Kamka village and Songam is from the Langkho area of the neighbouring country, they said.

The Indian and Myanmarese security forces have been coordinating with each other in keeping a strict vigil over the India-Myanmar border.

In October last year, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, paid a crucial visit to Myanmar during which India decided to supply an attack submarine to the Myanmar Navy besides agreeing to further deepen overall military and defence ties.

It is learnt that the overall coordination and cooperation between the India and Myanmarese armies on the management of the Indo-Myanmar border has improved following the visit by the Chief of Army Staff.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

The NSCN (Khaplang) and several other Naga terrorist groups have been demanding the establishment of a 'Greater Nagaland' comprising all the Naga-inhabited areas of neighbouring Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

India has been concerned over some terrorist groups from the North-East region taking shelter in Myanmar.

The country has been assuring India that it would not allow any insurgent group to use its territory against India.

Various Naga militant groups are currently holding talks with the Centre to resolve the decades-old Naga issue.