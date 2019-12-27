'NRC-NPR Tax On Poor People': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM

Rahul Gandhi stressed that the government cannot tackle economy without uniting people of the country.

The National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are a "tax on poor people", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, redoubling his attack on the government. The country cannot be run without the involvement of every section of the society, he said at an event in Chhattisgarh.

"Earlier, the world used to say that India and China are growing at the same pace but now the world is seeing violence in India, women not feeling safe on the streets and rising unemployment," he said, speaking to reporters after the opening of a National Tribal Dance Festival at Raipur.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi "can't understand this and the country's time is being wasted," said the Congress MP.

The NPR, sanctioned by the government earlier this week, is seen by critics to be a precursor to the NRC, an exercise to identify illegal migrants. Activists, opposition parties and students protesting across the country fear that the NRC, along with the new citizenship law, will be used as tools to target Muslims.

"Whether it is NRC, NPR, it's a tax on poor people. Demonetisation was a tax on poor people - go to the bank, can't take money from your own account. This is also like that - bribe officials, then get your documents...," Mr Gandhi said.

He stressed that the government cannot tackle economy and unemployment without uniting people of the country.