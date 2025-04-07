Do You Use Drinking Water To Wash Vehicle? You Will Be Fined In This City

If you have been washing your car with a hosepipe or letting your tank overflow in Chandigarh, it might cost you more than just water. The municipal corporation in the city has issued a public notice warning residents against wasting water. The civic body said wasting water would invite a fine of Rs 5,788, and repeat offenders could even lose their water connection without notice.

According to the notice, residents are urged to stop excessive watering of lawns and letting water overflow from overhead or underground tanks.

The order also targets issues like leakage from water meter chambers, desert coolers, and improper plumbing setups that lack bib taps.

These restrictions are in effect till June 30.

Activities Identified As Water Wastage

Washing of vehicles and Courtyards etc.

Watering of lawns.

Wastage or misuse of water through any other reason.

Overflow from overhead/underground water tanks.

Leakage from water metre chamber.

Leakage and overflow from desert coolers.

Wastage of water due to non-installation of bib taps.

Installation and use of booster pumps directly on the water supply line.

What Happens If You Are Caught

A fine of Rs 5,788 will be added straight to your water bill.

Hosepipes, booster pumps, or any equipment used for water wastage will be confiscated.

If you repeat, the water connection will be disconnected without any second chance, with no extra notice.

With water demand rising and summers only getting hotter, the civic body is stepping up its conservation efforts.

What You Can Do

Fix leaks around the house.

Install proper taps and valves.

Avoid using running water for cleaning purposes.

Don't install booster pumps - they are illegal and also disrupt supply to others.

Last year, the municipal corporation imposed a fine of Rs 5,512 for similar violations.

"Due to increased demand for drinking water in the summer season, MC has decided to prohibit the watering of lawns, washing of courtyards, and washing of vehicles during the morning water supply hours from 7 April till 30 June. The wastage of water and misuse shall invite a penalty along with disconnection, being illegal as per the provisions of the Water Supply bylaws," the Municipal Commissioner had said in 2024.