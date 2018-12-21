Now, UP Minister Joins Lord Hanuman Identity Debate, Calls Him 'Jat'

UP minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary is latest to join Lord Hanuman identity debate.

Lord Hanuman was jat, said Uttar Pradesh Minister for Religious Affairs Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, joining the debate surrounding the identity of the Hindu god.

The state minister likened Lord Hanuman's characteristics to a person belonging to the jaat community.

"I think Hanuman ji was a jat, because when a jat sees someone in trouble, he (like Lord Hanuman) jumps in without knowing the issue or the people," the minister old news agency ANI, adding that Lord Hanuman's behaviour was very similar to that of jat because after Goddess Sita got kidnapped by Raavan, he immediately came to Lord Ram's help."

Mr Chaudhary, who also holds charge of Dairy Development, Culture, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, further explained that a person's lineage can be deciphered by noting their behaviour.

"Everyone who believes in the Sanatan Dharm would surely worship Lord Hanuman. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already given explanation on this issue," the minister said.

"When this topic came to my notice, I said that it is through an individual's behaviour that we conclude about one's lineage," the minister added.

On Thursday, Bukkal Nawab, a councillor with the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, gave a new dimension to the discussion over Lord Hanuman's identity by claiming that he was a Muslim.

"I believe that Lord Hanuman was a Muslim. That is why the names of the people in Islam are almost similar to lord Hanuman, whether it is Rehman, Ramzan, Farman, Zeeshan and Qurban. Such types of names are found in Islam only," he said.



Former BJP parliamentarian Savitri Bai Phule had earlier called Lord Hanuman a Dalit. "Lord Hanuman was a Dalit and a slave of the manuwadi people. He was a Dalit and a human. When he gave his all for Lord Ram, then why he was given a tail and his face blackened? Why was he made a monkey?" she questioned, asserting that Dalits should also be considered human.



The controversy over Lord Hanuman's identity broke out after Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had during a rally in Rajasthan last month said, "Bajrang Bali (Hanuman) is such a god that he is a forest-dweller, lives in the mountains. Dalits, deprived, he takes everyone along, from east to west, north to south, and unites them all."

A group that calls itself the "Rajasthan Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha" had sent the saffron-wearing chief minister a legal notice accusing him of playing on Hanuman's caste for votes in Rajasthan.

Yogi Adityanath's supporters said the notice is based on a distorted version of Yogi Adityanath's speech, in which he seemed to say, without pause, "Bajrang Bali (Hanuman) is such a god that he is a forest-dweller, lives in the mountains, is a dalit, deprived..."



Various political parties had condemned Mr Adityanath's remarks including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asking the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to disclose the caste of other gods as well.



(With Inputs From ANI)