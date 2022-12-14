Single Fathers Employed In Haryana Government Entitled To Childcare Leave

Men can take these 730 days off to take care of their two eldest surviving children

Single fathers in Haryana government can now take up to two years off over their entire service period to take care of their children, a privilege earlier given only to women employees.

The male employees entitled to child care leave can be unmarried, widowers or divorced, under a draft amendment to Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016, approved at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Like women employees, men can take these 730 days off to take care of their two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18.

The decision regard was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet on Wednesday which was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The state government said the provision follows the pattern of central government rules.

If the mother or single father have physically challenged children even above the age of 18, they shall also be allowed the child care leave if the impairment is more than 60 per cent and if such child is completely dependent on the parent, according to an official statement.

Earlier, this age limit for the dependent physically challenged child was 18 years.

In another decision, the Haryana cabinet accorded approval to amend a law to levy state rural development fee on all agricultural produce, including paddy of all varieties, with effect from October 1, 2022.

The state government has decided to fix the fee at Rs 50 per quintal if sold at a price of over Rs 2,500 per quintal on a lump-sum basis and at the rate of 2 per cent of the sale proceeds if the paddy is sold at a price up to Rs 2,500 per quintal.

