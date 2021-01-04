Now, All UP Government Night Shelters Can Be Located On Google Maps

So far, 1,027 night shelters have been established across Uttar Pradesh (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh government today made the location of all night shelters in the state available on Google Maps, an official said.

"The state government has made the location of all night shelters available on Google Maps. Now, it is easy to reach the night shelters via Google," Lucknow Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal told news agency ANI.

The Relief Commissioner said that on the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a large number of night shelters have been set up to provide relief to people from the cold.

"All the necessary facilities have been provided there. Now, any person can go to Google and type "Rain Basera" or night shelter or government night shelter and the location of the nearby night shelters will appear. The location of the night shelters is also available on Aapda Parihari app of Uttar Pradesh government and also on the website rahat.up.nic.in," he said.

So far, 1,027 night shelters have been established in the entire state and to ensure maintenance of all of them, a control room has been set up for the 24-hour monitoring of the shelters, Relief Commissioner said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)