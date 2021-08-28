Nothing To Do With Central Agency's Probe Into Coal Smuggling, Says BJP

BJP said it has nothing to do with the ED's probe into the coal smuggling cases. (Representational)

The BJP today said it has nothing to do with the ongoing probe by the Enforcement Directorate into allegations of coal smuggling against some Trinamool Congress leaders and added that people of the state want the investigation to be over within a time-frame.

BJP state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya told reporters that in the past when investigation into any case against any Trinamool leader did not yield immediate results, there was talk about "Didi-Modi nexus" by the Left.

"Now if there is any news related to the probe, TMC alleges vendetta politics," he said, replying to a question on reports of ED issuing summons to Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool's national general secretary and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the coal smuggling probe.

"We don't have anything to do (with the probe). We only want the truth to come out. Any talk about the probe gathering pace or not can be commented on by the investigating agency which works independently and not under us a political party," he said.

Asked to comment on Abhisek Banerjee accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of resorting to vendetta politics after BJP lost in the West Bengal polls and amid Trinamool's outreach in Tripura, Mr Bhattacharya said "He (Abhisek) has made a political point after ED summons. It is upto him to say whatever he wants to."

About the claims by Mamata Banerjee that she can send documents to ED to back her claim about BJP leaders putting up in a luxury hotel in Asansol, he said, "Why doesn't she if she has any proof?"

The Trinamool supremo has alleged that the BJP is working "hand in glove" with the coal mafia and that its leaders had been put up in a luxury hotel in Asansol.

Regarding Mamata Banerjee's reservations on the visit of NHRC and CBI teams to meet victims of the post-poll violence, the BJP leader said that over 50 members of the party had been killed in attacks by Trinamool in West Bengal after the Assembly election results were declared on May 2.

"These deaths didn't take place on Mars. We are happy the NHRC and CBI are finding out the real truth of TMC attacks," he said.

Trinamool state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said BJP is using central agencies to harass leaders like Abhishek Banerjee. This was due to the desperation and frustration over BJP's poll debacle in West Bengal and the increasing influence of Trinamool in Tripura, he said.

"The NHRC and CBI reports on post-poll violence in Bengal is part of the same agenda of Amit Shah-led dispensation in Delhi to harass TMC, which enjoys the support of people," he said.