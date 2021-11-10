Not True, Says Wrestler Nisha Dahiya After Reports Of Her Being Shot Dead

Nisha won a bronze medal at a world championship last week

Wrestler Nisha Dahiya has released a video this evening saying she is absolutely fine after reports emerged that she had been shot dead in Haryana.

With Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik by her side, Nisha says in the video that she is in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, for the senior national meet.

Later, wrestler Sakshi Malik too tweeted a picture by Nisha, captioned, "She is alive".

Reports suggested that the wrestler, who brought glory to the country by winning a bronze medal at a world championship last week, and her brother Suraj were shot dead today at the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonipat.

NDTV too had carried these reports.