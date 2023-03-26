Not Supporting Rahul Gandhi: CPIM Clarifies 'Attack On Democracy' Stance

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday said its statements regarding disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha were not in support of the Congress leader, rather it was opposing the BJP's undemocratic action against him.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the Left party has always taken a stand against the undemocratic actions, like the BJP and RSS using central agencies like ED and CBI to target opposition parties.

"Something like that has happened in Rahul Gandhi's case. We did not announce support for Rahul Gandhi. We strongly opposed the undemocratic action taken against him," he told reporters.

Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat Court on March 23 in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

A day later, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that his disqualification was effective from the day of his conviction.

Following his disqualification, the ruling CPI(M) and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had termed it as an 'attack on democracy' by the Sangh Parivar and an instance of revenge politics by the BJP.

