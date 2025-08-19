Not South Vs South, It's About Country: Opposition Veep Candidate Reddy

India bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate, Retired Justice Sudarshan Reddy, arrived in New Delhi this evening after the formal announcement of his candidature. Landing in the capital around 6 pm, Justice Reddy addressed the media, expressing gratitude, and confidence in the contest ahead.

"I am very happy about my candidature. We are going to win. I will meet MPs tomorrow. This is not South vs South, this is about the country - one citizenship and one nation," Mr Reddy said, urging parliamentarians across parties to support his bid.

Tomorrow, Justice Reddy is going to meet INDIA BLOC MPs in Parliament Annexe from 12.30 pm.

Justice Reddy will be contesting against the NDA nominee, Maharashtra Governor and veteran BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan, the BJP's tallest leader in Tamil Nadu.

The Vice-Presidential election became necessary after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar last month. Nominations for the post close on August 21. The voting will take place on September 9.

The INDIA bloc formally declared Justice Reddy as its joint candidate at a meeting of Opposition leaders in New Delhi earlier today.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, while announcing his candidature, described the upcoming election as "an ideological battle" and stressed that all alliance partners had unanimously backed his name.

Leaders from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, and the Aam Aadmi Party were present, extending their full support.

Mr Kharge hailed Mr Reddy as "one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists," noting his decades-long judicial career and commitment to protecting fundamental rights. "Justice Reddy has consistently championed social, economic and political justice, ruling in favor of the underprivileged and defending constitutional values," he added.

Justice Reddy's judicial journey began in 1995 when he was appointed an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He went on to become Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005 before being elevated to the Supreme Court of India in January 2007. He served on the top court until his retirement in July 2011.