Not Ram Or Allah Will Help Win Elections, Says Farooq Abdullah

Not Ram or Allah, but people's votes will help in winning elections, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said today.

"They (BJP) feel Ram will win them the elections. It's not the Ram or Allah that wins you the election, it's the people who vote and make you win elections," Mr Abdullah said when asked for his views on the Ram Temple issue.

"It's not a question of temples, mosques or gurudwaras, our country has many religions and every religion has got a place," he said.

Mr Abdullah said that opposition leaders should talk and find a way forward in forging an alliance for the upcoming elections.

"It's not a question of the anti-BJP front. Where is the dollar? Where is the economy? What is happening in RBI? Can you see that?" said Farooq when asked about a united opposition.

"It's a question of uniting, talking together and finding a way forward," he added.

Mr Abdullah further said the opposition leaders were meeting in the quest to save the nation. "It's a question of saving the nation. It's a question of individuals coming together," he said.

When asked if so many ideologies coming together will work, he said "why not?". "Everything can work out, there is nothing that can't work out," he added.

Speaking on the Budgam encounter, in which two terrorists were killed, Mr Abdullah said, "How do you win the hearts of people, with the gun? Terrorism will be there, you have to fight and also talk to people and win them."

Commenting on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful as long as it was governed by a Hindu ruler, Mr Abdullah said, "These are all to create hatred amongst people."

