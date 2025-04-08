"Not Even 1%": Apoorva Mukhija Shares Rape, Acid Attack Threats She Got On Instagram

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who was surrounded by a controversy over the show India's Got Latent, has shared an Instagram post with screenshots of rape, acid attack and death threats.

After deleting her posts, she has made a comeback, sharing an Instagram post with screenshots of the comments people left on her pictures and reels, with some giving her rape and death threats, the others threatened her of acid attack.

She wrote in the caption, "and that's not even 1%"

In February, Maharashtra Cyber Cell recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija over a controversy regarding India's Got Latent, where YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made offensive remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but also lacked humour.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in his apology.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch on April 6, in connection with the case filed against him for allegedly promoting obscenity and vulgar content through his YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.

On February 10, Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against certain YouTubers and social Influencers, namely Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled 'India's Got Latent'.

Guwahati Crime Branch had registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections - 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Earlier, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who is also one of the alleged accused in the case, along with influencer Apoorva Mukhija, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina and others, also appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch to record their statements.