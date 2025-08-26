Not Dowry, In UP's Baghpat, Revolvers, Swords For Daughters Getting Married

A Thakur community's 'mahapanchayat' held in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has called upon families to abandon the practice of giving gold, silver, and money in dowry or 'kanyadan'. Instead, the community's leadership urged that daughters be armed with revolvers, swords, and daggers as a means of ensuring their safety.

The declaration was made publicly by Thakur Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh, President of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, who addressed a massive gathering of the community on Sunday. His words were greeted with loud applause and endorsement from many of those present.

From the stage of the Mahapanchayat, Mr Singh criticised dowry practices, arguing that wealth given in the form of ornaments or cash often renders women vulnerable rather than secure.

"We are forgetting the old tradition. Today, when a daughter is married, she is given gold, silver and money. But if she goes to the market wearing it, she will be robbed. No thief will leave her alone. Therefore, give the daughter not rupees or gold and silver but two daggers and a sword," Mr Singh said, drawing loud approval from the audience.

"If possible, give a revolver. But if the revolver is expensive, then give a sword. The present situation is such that if the daughter is ours, then the responsibility of her safety is also ours," he declared.

The gathering came against the backdrop of a gruesome case in Greater Noida where 26-year-old Nikki Bhati was set on fire, allegedly by her husband and in-laws, for dowry.

On Monday, police arrested the fourth and last accused in the case, marking a full round of arrests of those named in the FIR. Officials said that father-in-law Satveer Bhati (55) and brother-in-law Rohit Bhati (28) were caught near Sirsa Toll Chauraha based on intelligence inputs. Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, had been arrested earlier on Saturday but was shot in the leg during what police said was an attempted escape on Sunday. His mother, Daya (55), was arrested the same day.

Videos recorded by Nikki's elder sister Kanchan, married to Vipin's brother Rohit, have intensified public anger. One video showed Nikki being dragged by her hair, while another showed her engulfed in flames, stumbling down a staircase before collapsing.

Nikki's family said the Bhatis had been demanding dowry since her marriage in 2016. They claimed to have already given a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle and gold jewellery, but further demands escalated to Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car.