Not BJP's Views, Says Party After Slogan Row At Rally On J&K Special Status Removal

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has disowned a party procession celebrating the scrapping of Article 370 in the erstwhile state. The procession led by the party's J&K vice president had raised slogans that the Opposition said was insulting to the women of Kashmir.

After videos of the celebratory procession in Anantnag were widely shared on social media, there was a strong backlash. The Opposition blamed the BJP for using insulting and derogatory language against women.

The BJP disowned the procession and blamed individuals for raising objectionable slogans.

In a statement, the party said it reaffirms Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to women's dignity. "Some individuals may have raised slogans based on their personal thinking or emotions, but those slogans do not represent the BJP's official stand or the views of the leaders who led the rally. The party does not endorse any defamatory or derogatory remarks against anyone," a BJP spokesperson said.

The 7th anniversary of revocation of Article 370 on Wednesday was marked by celebrations by the BJP and protests by the Opposition parties who observed August 5 as "black day" in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP was the only party allowed to take out processions to celebrate the scrapping of special status and division of J&K into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

In Anantnag, a rally was led by Sofi Yousf, vice president of J&K BJP. During the procession, Sofi and his supporters raised slogans, apparently countering decades old political folklore symbolising empowerment of people by Article 370.

Article 370 had for decades become a political folklore in the Valley. The National Conference had embedded special constitutional provisions under Article 370 into the local cultural fabric with slogans and sung verses.

Yesterday, BJP workers in Anantnag countered the cultural expression weaned around Article 370. The language, the Opposition said, was derogatory.

"Some insults are not directed at individuals, they are directed at an entire society," NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.

"When they and their A team, B team and C team knock on your doors, remember what they laughed at. People who lose their self-respect lose everything," Sadiq said.