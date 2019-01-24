Not Aware Of Xi Jinping's Plan To Visit India: China's Foreign Ministry

In April last year, PM Modi had met Xi Jinping in Wuhan, China.

China's Foreign Ministry said on today that it had no information about President Xi Jinping's plan to visit to India for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Japanese publication ran a report with the headline "Xi plans India visit, as diplomatic chess with US intensifies". The story said, "Xi intends to visit India as early as February in a move seen countering Washington's increasingly antagonistic trade policy and aggressive Indo-Pacific diplomacy."

When asked about the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said they had no such information. "We attach importance such exchanges. Both the leaders have maintained a friendly communication," she said.

On Wednesday, sources in Beijing told news agency PTI that there was no proposal for Xi Jinping to visit India for the second informal summit with PM Modi.

The summit in Wuhan summit was the first such high-level meeting ever between Indian and Chinese leaders. Since then the two countries steadily improved mutual relations and intensified dialogue on military and trade.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan has concluded his two-day visit to China on Tuesday after talks with Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen to enhance Indian exports to China to reduce the trade deficit of over $57 billion.