Northeast's First Metro-Like Integrated Airport Terminal Opens In Tripura

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala is equipped with four aero bridges

The New Integrated Terminal Building, or NITB, of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala opened today with the first flight arriving at 10 am. A water cannon salute was given to the first flight.

The big and advanced airport began its services today after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4.

During the inaugural event of the new airport terminal building, PM Modi said Tripura has a potential to become the gateway of the north-east region and usher in all-around development. This airport will help to achieve this goal, PM Modi had said.

The commissioning of new airport terminal was attended by Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik. Ms Bhoumik told reporters she was delighted to be a part of this historic moment and fortunate to travel among the first passengers.

She expressed happiness over the commissioning of NITB for the people of Tripura and said that very soon international flights will start to Dhaka and Bangkok from here. She was among the first passengers to disembark from the airport today. A local folk dance, Hojaigiri, by state artistes was also performed on the occasion.

The minister along with the Airport Director greeted the first arriving passengers with packed sweets.

The terminal building is considered one of the best in the region. It has sculptures, paintings, murals and local artwork, which will connect travellers with the culture of Tripura.

With enhanced capacity, seamless facilities and spacious interiors, the airport will offer world class amenities. This airport will now cater to about 1,500 passengers during peak hours, which is three times the old capacity.

This will enable over 5,000 passengers footfall per day in the coming days. The check-in counters have been increased to 20, where In-Line Baggage Screening, or ILBS, system will provide hassle-free luggage drop facility.

The airport is now having bigger retail outlets with ample food and beverage counters providing wide range of options for the travellers. The central food court of the airport in city side will be a major attraction.

The airport is equipped with four aero bridges. It has six parking bays, more than double the previous one. The much awaited international tag to the airport will soon be a reality once mandatory clearance comes.