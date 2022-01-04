'Covid Manufacturing Hub': Trinamool Slams PM Modi's Tripura Airport Event

PM Modi inaugurated an integrated terminal building of Tripuras Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport today

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "pushing thousands of lives into danger" and "turning Tripura into a Covid manufacturing hub" with his rallies.

"Shame on Biplab Deb for toying with people's live," the TMC's Tripura unit said in a tweet.

This comes on a day the PM inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura.

A huge crowd had gathered at the programme to catch a glimpse of PM Modi.

"The Prime Minister of India is pushing thousands of lives into danger! Turning Tripura into a 'COVID Manufacturing Hub', does the PM really think he is capable of protecting people? SHAME @narendramodiji.SHAME ON @BjpBiplab for TOYING WITH PEOPLE'S LIVES!" the tweet read.

With the detection of the "highly transmissible" Omicron variant, the Centre had issued fresh guidelines but none was followed at the BJP meeting in Tripura. Most of the people at the programme are seen without face masks.

The TMC came down heavily on the Biplab Deb-government in the state and criticised the government over the event.