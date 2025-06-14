North India To Get Relief From Severe Heat Starting Today

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed North India is set to experience relief from extreme heat starting Saturday.

The IMD forecasts cooler temperatures, cloud cover, and rainfall across several states.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop to around 41 degrees Celsius this weekend.

After weeks of extreme heatwave conditions, North India is finally expected to see relief beginning Saturday, as per the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A shift in weather patterns is set to bring cooler temperatures, cloud cover, and rainfall to several states, easing the impact of the scorching summer.

Starting from Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop notably. The maximum temperature is likely to decrease to around 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will settle near 29 degrees Celsius.

The cooling trend will intensify further on Saturday, June 15, with the maximum temperature expected to drop to 40 degrees Celsius, and the minimum to 28 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are forecast for these days, contributing to the relief from the oppressive heat.

Delhi, currently grappling with temperatures hovering around 44 degrees Celsius, is also expected to experience a noticeable dip. By June 15 or 16, the national Capital's daytime temperature could fall to approximately 40 degrees Celsius, with light to very light rainfall and thunderstorm activity forecast for some areas.

The IMD has predicted that on June 16 and 17, the sky will remain mostly cloudy across much of North India, with light to moderate rainfall likely in several regions, further improving weather conditions.

However, despite the approaching relief, the IMD has issued a series of alerts. Punjab and Haryana are under a Red Alert for the next two days due to persistent heat and possible thunderstorms.

Rajasthan remained under a Red Alert on Friday, shifting to an Orange Alert for the following two days. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are on Orange Alert through the weekend.

Authorities are urging residents to continue taking precautions, stay indoors during peak heat hours, remain hydrated, and monitor official weather updates regularly.

