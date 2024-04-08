Migrant Worker Shot At By Suspected Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Suspected terrorists fired upon a non-local in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday evening, the latest in the attack on migrant workers.

Dilranjeet Singh, a resident of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, was fired upon at 9 pm in the Herpora area of the south Kashmir district, news agency PTI said quoting officials.

Mr Singh was rushed to the Shopian district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar, the agency said.

His condition is said to be stable.

The police have cordoned off the area and a search operation has been launched to track down the attackers.