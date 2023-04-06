Non-Communicable Diseases Like Diabetes Cause 65% Deaths In India: Report

"Preventive healthcare needs to become national priority," said Apollo Group Chairman (Representational)

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension have become the leading cause of death and suffering, contributing to 65 per cent of deaths in India over the past three decades, Apollo Hospital Group's annual report on the health of the nation said on Thursday.

The rise in preventive screenings has also led to an increase in the diagnosis of early risk factors such as obesity and Dyslipidemia (cholesterol irregularities) among Indians across age groups, the annual report said. These are indications of the potential onset of chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension and a wake-up call for individuals to make early shifts in their lifestyle behaviours, it suggested.

Commenting on the annual report, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Dr Prathap Reddy said, "Preventive healthcare needs to become a national priority. Over the past 3 decades, NCDs have become the leading cause of death and suffering, contributing to 65 percent of deaths in India." NCDs affect not only health but also productivity and economic growth, he said, and pegged the estimated economic burden on India to be about $4.8 trillion by 2030.

"As the youngest and fastest growing major economy in the world, the health of our nation is a critical indicator of our future, and the health of our people will determine how effectively we live up to our full potential," he said, adding, "What we need is a proactive and highly defined strategy to minimise the impact of NCDs. And the best solution lies in prevention." The report claimed that there had been a 50 per cent increase in the prevalence of obesity among Indians between 2019 and 2022, 18 per cent increase in Dyslipidemia, 8 per cent in diabetes and 11 per cent in hypertension diagnosis.





