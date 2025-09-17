Noida Airport To Be Inaugurated On October 30, Flights 45 Days Later

Noida's international airport, also called Jewar airport, will be inaugurated on October 30, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced.

Within 45 days after the airport's inauguration, flights to 10 major cities will commence. These cities will include Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. Mr Naidu said talks have been held with IndiGo and Air India Express to begin flight services.

The airport will be linked by six roads and a rapid rail-cum-metro, besides pod taxis. Once operational, it will operate under the 'DXN'.

Runway trials were conducted at the airport on December 9, with the landing of a commercial aircraft.

In July, airport authorities has issued an advisory for builders and local authorities and others to follow height limits within 20 km radius of the airport.

Mr Naidu also announced that the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad will be expanded and a request for nine acres of land has been made to the Uttar Pradesh government. Under the expansion plan, the parking area will be increased.

The Union minister said that free Wi-Fi will be made available at all airports in the country within the next two months. Libraries will also be opened at airports soon for passenger convenience.