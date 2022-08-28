LIVE: Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Today At 2:30 PM

The Noida Supertech twin towers will be demolished using 3,700 kg of explosives. (File)

The Supertech twin towers in Noida are set to be demolished at 2:30 pm today. The two massive towers - nearly 100 metres tall - will be razed down using 3,700 kg of explosives. The collapse will last for nine seconds, the project's engineer has said, and another 12 minutes for the dust to settle. The Supreme Court had last year ordered the demolition of the towers for the violation of building norms.

Here are the Live Updates on Noida Twin Towers Demolition:

Noida Twin Towers Demolition Trivia - Collapse To Be Over In 9 Seconds

The collapse of the Noida Supertech twin towers will last for nine seconds, the project's engineer has said. He will stand next to the blaster, to be designated by the Noida administration, besides three experts from Africa and some other government officers - not more than 10 people in all - who will stand at least 100 metres away. It will take another 12 minutes for the dust to settle. It could vary a bit if wind speed isn't the usual. After that, labourers will move in to check on adjacent buildings, and get to work on the debris immediately. The debris, of course, will take much longer to clear - up to three months for the 55,000 tonnes (or 3,000 trucks). It'll be dumped at some designated areas in the region.

Trivia - 3,700 Kg Explosives Fitted For Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition

Explosives weighing around 3,700 kg have been inserted into nearly 7,000 holes in the pillars of the two Supertech towers in Noida. These holes are two metres each, meaning 14 km of holes house the explosives. To bring it all together, 20,000 circuits have been set. When triggered, these will crash the pillars in such a manner that the towers fall straight down - it's called the 'waterfall technique'.

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Evacuation Of Nearby Buildings Nears Completion



The evacuation of two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech was nearing completion, officials said this morning. The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am. Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials said around 7.15 am. "The evacuation is nearing completion," an official said. While the residents, their vehicles and pets had to be moved out by 7 am, private security and other staff will also be removed from the two societies by 1 pm, the officials added. The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm. (PTI)

Trivia - Apartments Nearest To The Noida Twin Towers Are Only 8 Metres Away

8 metres: That's how close some of the adjacent apartment buildings are to the Noida Supertech twin towers that are set to be demolished today. There are several others within 9-12 metres. They have been covered in a special cloth to minimise dust penetration. In the South Africa case, other buildings were just 7.8 metres away, but the demolition was done safely.



Trivia - Noida Supertech Twin Towers Taller Than The Iconic Qutub Minar

Of the two Supertech towers in Noida set to be demolished today, Apex tower's height is 103 metres while Ceyane stands at 97 metres. The tallest building to have been brought down with an implosion in India stood at 68 metres, in Kerala. It was demolished in 2020. The world record, too, came about that same year, when a building of 168 metres was brought down in Abu Dhabi.