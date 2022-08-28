Special Machine To Monitor Pollution Levels After Noida Demolition Blast

Noida twin towers demolition: The collapse will take nine seconds.

A special dust machine has been installed to monitor the dust and pollution levels after the Supertech twin towers in Noida are demolished today by an explosion using thousands of kilograms of explosives.

The pillars in the massive towers have been fitted with around 3,700 kg of explosives and will be brought down using the waterfall implosion technique, which means the debris will literally fall like water. The blast will be executed sharp at 2:30 pm, an official said.

The collapse will take nine seconds while it will take about 12 minutes for the dust to settle. There have been concerns over the pollution the demolition may generate.

All residents have already been evacuated from the two adjoining buildings, while the private security guards are set to leave by 1 pm, news agency PTI reported.

All roads leading to the twin towers have been closed and a 450-metre explosion zone has been created, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rajesh S. Besides, seven security cameras have been installed for monitoring and two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been kept on standby, he told NDTV.

The police have set up a mini control room 450 metres away from the towers, the senior officer said, adding that traffic diversion points were activated at 7 am.

The demolition of the twin towers was ordered last year by the Supreme Court over violations of building norms.

With inputs from ANI