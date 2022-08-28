Ahead Of Big Noida Demolition, Street Dogs Taken To Safety

The twin towers will go down at 2.30 pm today.

Ahead of the Noida Supertech twin towers demolition today, several NGOs are working to rescue street dogs from the blast area.

A combined force of NGOs is engaged to make sure street dogs do not get left behind in and around the demolition site.

"We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs. We're working on getting out each and every one of them," said an NGO member.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives have been loaded into the towers, that are scheduled to be demolished sharp at 2.30 pm.

Police authorities have set up an array of contingency measures to avoid potential mishaps.

A 450 metre explosion zone has been created. Additionally, seven CCTV cameras have been installed for monitoring and two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been kept on standby.

The police have also set up a mini control room 450 metres away from the towers.

A special dust machine has been installed at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels following the blast. Eight fire trucks and six ambulances have been kept on standby in case of emergency.

In addition to the two NDRF teams, 560 police personnel and more than 100 from reserve forces have been deployed to assist the authorities.

According to the police, the expressway will be closed at 2.15 pm and reopened half an hour after the blast.