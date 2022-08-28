Watch: The Moment Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Came Down

Before the demolition, thousands of residents of nearby apartments were evacuated.

The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were demolished today in a massive explosion. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring the two towers down, resulting in a sea of smoke and debri engulfing the area.

The nearly 100-metre-high towers - taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar - were the tallest structures ever to be demolished in India.

Before the demolition, thousands of residents of nearby apartments and societies were evacuated.

Officials involved with the operation had earlier said about 55,000 tonnes of debris would be generated. It may take as much as three months to clear the debris. The waste will be dumped at designated areas.

The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021 for violation of building norms in "collusion with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law".

One hour before the blast, realtors Supertech had said the structures were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made.

"The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida authority. The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government," Supertech Ltd said in a statement.