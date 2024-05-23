Noida Man Duped Of Rs 35 Lakh By Cyber Thugs, Gets Back Rs 18 Lakh: Cops

The Noida man was defrauded on the pretext of investment in the share market. (Representational)

Greater Noida resident who was duped of around Rs 35 lakh by cyber thugs has got back Rs 18 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old resident of Alpha 2 was defrauded on the pretext of investment in the share market, the police said.

A police spokesperson said the senior citizen approached the local Beta 2 police station on March 3 with a complaint about the Rs 35 lakh fraud.

"An FIR was lodged in the case and the matter was taken up for investigation by the cyber cell. Subsequently, Rs 18,16,245 of the victim was returned to his account," the spokesperson said.

The police said further probe was underway to recover the remaining amount and trace the accused behind the fake share market app. They also urged citizens to be cautious of such cyber crimes which lure people on the pretext of investment or quick money.

