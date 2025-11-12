Noel Tata's Son Neville Appointed As Trustee Of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata's son Neville was on Tuesday inducted as a trustee on the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is the single-largest shareholder having 27.98 per cent ownership in Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate.

The move comes days after the end of a simmering battle between two factions -- one led by Noel and another by the late Ratan Tata's confidante Mehli Mistry -- in the affairs of the string of trusts that together hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

Mistry was voted out of the major trusts and let matters be without putting up a legal challenge as was widely expected.

The Board of Trustees' decision to appoint the 32-year-old Neville, who is reported to have joined his father's business Trent in 2016 and has been leading the successful clothing retail chain Zudio, was unanimous, as per a statement.

Neville's appointment, which is widely seen as Noel consolidating his grip on the trusts holding his family name, is from Wednesday and for a period of three years, it said.

The board of trustess of Sir Dorabji Trust also appointed Tata Group veteran Bhaskar Bhat, who has held various positions, including leading the watchmaker Titan, and also being the brand custodian, as a trustee.

It also appointed Venu Srinivasan as a trustee for a period of three years, the statement said, adding that this is in in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The Maharashtra government had recently tweaked rules after which no trustee can be appointed for life, due to which the tenure of Srinivasan, who is reported to be close to Noel, is cut down to three years.

Srinivasan has also been designated as the vice chairman of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, the statement said.

