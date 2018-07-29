'Nobody Comfortable With BJP': Congress On Ram Vilas Paswan

LJP has threatened to join anti-goverment protests on August 9. (File)

As Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party or the LJP turned up the heat on Modi government over the appointment of AK Goel as NGT chairman and demanded his removal by August 9, the Congress while welcoming his move said he can't stay silent now.

On Mr Paswan joining the opposition, the party said whenever he comes, it will comment on it. "Can''t comment on a hypothetical question," said AICC in-charge of Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil.

Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) also demanded that the stringent provisions of the SC/ST atrocities law must be restored. It also said if its demands were not met, it will join anti-government protests by Dalit organisations on August 9.

"Not only Paswan-ji, all the allies of NDA, be it its oldest ally Shiv Sena, be it Mehbooba-ji (PDP''s Mehbooba Mufti), Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), or Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP), nobody is comfortable with them (BJP)," said Mr Gohil.

The leader said people have gone against them and the message is loud and clear. "This message is very clear in Bihar that Modi-led BJP is against the SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs," said Mr Gohil.

"The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was weakened under this government, because the affidavit of the government of India given in the Supreme Court was against this law," he said.

"The judge who gave judgment against the SC/ST was appointed NGT chairman. If Paswan ji stays quiet now, the situation will get worse for him. So, better late than never. Hope his inner soul remains awake," he added.

On Samajwadi Party seeking support of all opposition parties on its demand of restoration of ballot system during elections, Mr Gohil said: "We passed a resolution in the plenary session of the Congress in which we said we should go back to ballot paper and EVM machines should be done away with," Mr Gohil said.

"When questions are raised on our democracy, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to take steps as a constitutional authority. As far as seeking our support is concerned, our leadership will definitely talk to them along with other opposition parties to plan a strategy," he added.