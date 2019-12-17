Nobody Can Shake Base Of Congress Party, Says Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha said, "Party is above an individual and nation is above party." (File photo)

Former union minister Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday said that "nobody can shake" the base of the Congress laid by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

He added that Congress has also been strengthened by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

The actor-politician was addressing a poll meeting in support of Congress candidate from Godda seat.

"Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel had laid the base of the Congress while former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi strengthened it. Nobody can shake it," Mr Sinha said.

"I joined the Congress after the BJP policies hurt the interests of the youth, women, small traders following demonetisation (of high-value notes) and then they rubbed salt by way of introduction of Goods and Services Tax, slowing down the economy," he said.

"If rebelling against demonetisation and GST is called rebellion, then I am a rebel," he said and appealed to the people to vote for Congress candidate Deepika Pandey.

Mr Sinha, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government before crossing over to the Congress before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said, "Party is above an individual and nation is above party."