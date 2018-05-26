Nobody Asks India To Control Its Nuclear Assets, Says Pervez Musharraf In an interview with Voice of America, Mr Musharraf said the US "ditches" Pakistan when convenient, and favours India.

37 Shares EMAIL PRINT Pervez Musharraf said Pakistan and India were on the path of reconciliation when he was president. (File) Washington: Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf has said there was a bias between treatment of India and Pakistan when it came to possession of nuclear assets.



In an interview with Voice of America, Mr Musharraf said the US "ditches" Pakistan when convenient, and favours India instead. "Nobody asks India to control their (nuclear) assets. No one questions India's possession of nuclear threats. Pakistan became a nuclear state because India posed an undeniable existential threat," he said.



"The US should've stopped them, we've been loyal to them throughout," he added.



Mr Musharraf has said his country and India were on the path of reconciliation when he was president but that was no longer the case because Prime Minister Narendra Modi "isn't an advocate of peace talks".



Mr Musharraf said when he was at the helm, "I spoke to both the Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. They both wanted to move forward from the disputes" between the two countries.



According to Express Tribune, Mr Musharraf recalled how he had worked out a four-point peace formula to solve Siachen and Kashmir disputes between the two nuclear neighbours.



"We were working on my strategy because both sides wanted to have peace. This is not the case anymore. They want to undo us...Modi wants to enforce supremacy in India," he said.



