No Untoward Incident So Far After Asaram Conviction: Home Ministry

The ministry is also keeping itself abreast of the prevailing situation, particularly in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana, said a home ministry spokesperson.
"No significant law and order incident has been reported from anywhere so far in wake of the conviction of Asaram Bapu," he said, adding that the developments are being closely monitored by respective state governments.
The godman was convicted by a Jodhpur court today for rape of a teenager about five years ago at one of his ashrams.
The three states were also told to deploy additional forces at sensitive places, the official said.