No-Trust Vote Live: Rahul Gandhi Expected To Kick Off Debate Today

No Confidence Motion Live: The debate will be spread over three days.

The Lok Sabha is today set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose membership was restored on Monday following a Supreme Court direction, is likely to be the lead speaker of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Five ministers will speak during the debate - Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kiren Rijiju. Five other BJP MPs will also participate in the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Here are the LIVE updates on the No-Trust Vote debate:

Aug 08, 2023 09:56 (IST) Rahul Gandhi To Begin No-Trust Debate Today, 5 Ministers On Centre's List

Aug 08, 2023 09:43 (IST) No Trust Vote Live: PM Modi Arrives At The Parliament

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the Parliamentary Party Meeting. pic.twitter.com/Lity63F5qU - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

Aug 08, 2023 09:30 (IST) BJP Meet Called Ahead Of No-Trust Vote Debate

The BJP has called a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday ahead of the no-confidence motion, which can be discussed, answered and voted on Wednesday and Thursday.