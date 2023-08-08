No-Confidence Motion Against Centre Today, Rahul Gandhi To Open Debate

The BJP has called a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday ahead of the no-confidence motion, which can be discussed, answered and voted on Wednesday and Thursday.

The motion, which has practically no chance of getting passed, is the Opposition's circuitous manner of compelling the Prime Minister to speak on the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has dominated the monsoon session of parliament.

The session, which started on July 20, has been continually disrupted by Opposition protests. Only a few bills of the government's long list have been passed.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on Manipur, dubbing it the burning issue of the day. The government has agreed, but made it clear that the Prime Minister will not address the House on the issue -- which has been the Opposition's big demand.

Sources have said in his response to the debate, likely on Thursday, the Prime Minister may speak on Manipur, along with other issues.

The government has argued that after major violence took place in Manipur in 1993 and 1997, no statement was made in the Parliament in one case and in the other, the junior home minister had given a statement.

Sources said the government's stance is that in absence of a precedent, there is no cause for asking for the Prime Minister's statement.

The opposition contends that in view of the 170-plus deaths, injuries and displacements of thousands of people since the ethnic violence broke out in May, there is nothing more urgent that can demand the Prime Minister's attention.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a discussion on the Delhi Services bill today, accused the Opposition of running away from a debate on Manipur. "The question is Manipur situation and what steps the government is taking there, not a show of strength by voting. If you want voting, I dare you to make this bill fall through voting," Mr Shah said.

In 2018, PM Modi had faced a no-confidence motion moved by Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. The motion was defeated, with the government getting 325 votes. Only 126 votes were in favour of the motion.