No-Trust Motion Will Test Opposition Unity: PM's Swipe Ahead Of Big Vote

The Opposition alliance INDIA wanted a "semi-final" before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the results are out for everyone to see, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, according to sources. The PM was referring to the battle over the controversial Delhi Services Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Taking a swipe at the opposition alliance, he said it's plagued by mutual distrust.

On leaders listed to speak on the no-confidence motion today, the PM said they want to "hit a six on the last ball".

"It was a test of their own internal trust," he reportedly said, adding the no-trust vote will make it clear who is united and who isn't (in the Opposition).

"We gave them no-confidence in 2018 itself," he said.

Reiterating his new name for the alliance, "Ghamandiya", the Hindi word for arrogant, PM Modi said "some people are very arrogant" and are doing appeasement politics.

"Those who talk about social justice, it is them and this alliance (INDIA) who promote dynasty and appeasement," the PM said, according to sources.

In recent weeks, PM Modi has frequently attacked the opposition bloc for calling itself INDIA, accusing the parties, particularly the Congress, of attempting a rebranding to whitewash their past record as the former UPA or United Progressive Alliance.

The PM repeated his charge that the opposition alliance was an "obstacle" to India becoming a developed nation and that 'Bharat' was calling for corruption, dynast-based politics and appeasement to 'Quit India'.

The PM on Tuesday chaired the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of the no-confidence debate scheduled in the Lower House of Parliament today.

BJP national president and party MP JP Nadda were among those who attended the meeting.