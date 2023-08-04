"Not INDIA, But Ghamandiya": PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Opposition

In recent weeks, PM Modi has frequently attacked the opposition bloc for calling itself INDIA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested a new strategy to tackle the opposition alliance as he met with allies from Bihar on Thursday - not calling them INDIA but "Ghamandiya" the Hindi word for arrogant.

In recent weeks, PM Modi has frequently attacked the opposition bloc for calling itself INDIA, accusing the parties, particularly the Congress, of attempting a rebrand to whitewash their past record as the former UPA or United Progressive Alliance.

"They changed their name from UPA to INDIA to hide how they schemed against the poor... The name INDIA is not to show their patriotism but with an intention to rob the country," PM Modi said at a recent event.

At a meet in Bengaluru last month, 26 opposition parties decided to take on PM Modi and the BJP in next year's national election under the new name INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. They said the name symbolised their fight for the "idea of India" that is being attacked.

"The fight is between NDA and INDIA, Between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and INDIA, between their (the BJP's) ideology and INDIA. You know what happens when someone stands against India, who wins," Rahul Gandhi explained during a press conference.

After repeatedly targeting the name, even citing the East India Company and terror outfits with "India" in their name, the BJP decided to call the coalition by its old label UPA.

At yesterday's meeting, PM Modi also advised MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to rise above caste-based politics and "become leaders for the entire society".

Referring to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who broke up with the BJP last year and reembraced the RJD and Congress, the Prime Minister said he was an example of the BJP's magnanimity for the sake of a stable government. "Nitish Kumar didn't deserve to be Chief Minister as he had fewer seats but still BJP made him Chief Minister. This is NDA's 'tyag Bhawna' (sacrifice)," he reportedly said.

He also used the Akali Dal as an example of allies who "left because of their self-interest".

The Prime Minister advised MPs to describe government schemes as "NDA government schemes" and highlight that only the NDA can provide a stable government.

PM Modi assigned tasks to MPs, suggesting that they share videos on social media to promote and highlight the contributions of the NDA.

While sharing his advice, the PM mentioned two senior BJP leaders - former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Advising MPs to avoid talking out of turn, the PM cited the example of Sushma Swaraj, who was known for her oratory but only spoke when necessary.