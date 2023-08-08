'Why Didn't He Speak First?': Minister's Dig At Rahul Gandhi On No-Trust Debate

Pralhad Joshi said the treasury benches were "very enthusiastically" waiting for Mr Gandhi's speech.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asked why the Congress leader did not open the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government and said the treasury benches were "very enthusiastically" waiting for his speech.

Mr Gandhi's status as a Member of Parliament was restored yesterday and the Congress had been pushing for it to happen early so he could participate in the debate. The Congress leader was present in the Lok Sabha today.

When Speaker Om Birla called on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to begin the debate on the motion at noon, Mr Joshi, who is the Parliamentary Affairs minister, got up to say he had a point to make. Mr Joshi said that, as per his knowledge, the Lok Sabha secretariat had received a letter at 11.55 am that Mr Gandhi would be speaking in place of Mr Gogoi.

"What happened in the space of five minutes, sir? What is the problem, sir? We are very enthusiastic to listen to Mr Rahul Gandhi," Mr Joshi said.

The minister's comments caused an uproar in the Lok Sabha and the Speaker had to wait for the House to settle down before asking Mr Gogoi to speak.

The no-confidence motion, which has practically no chance of getting passed, is an attempt by the opposition to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The INDIA coalition's demand for a discussion on the issue under Rule 267 and the government's refusal to do so have led to a logjam in both Houses of parliament since the monsoon session began on June 20.

Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, was reinstated in the parliament yesterday. On August 4, the Supreme Court had stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the "Modi Surname" remark, but maintained that his comments were not in good taste, especially for a person in public life.

The bench had observed that the trial judge had awarded the maximum sentence of two years in the case and noted that Mr Gandhi would not have been disqualified if the period of sentence was even a day shorter.