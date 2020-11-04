No Trucks Allowed To Enter Mizoram From Assam Amid Border Issue

Tension has been prevailing along the Assam-Mizoram border since October 17. (File)

No truck entered Mizoram from Assam on Tuesday because of the blockade on National Highway-306 linking the two states, the police said.

Vairengte police station officer in-charge Lalchawimawia said that no truck and other vehicles entered from Assam on Tuesday because of the blockade in the neighbouring state following the border dispute between the two states.

He said that there were no fresh incidents on the Mizoram-Assam border after a resident of Assam died in a hospital in Vairengte.

He said that the body of Intazul Ali Laskar, 45, who died in a hospital in Vairengte on Monday was handed over to his relatives on Tuesday morning.

The man was arrested with 420 mg of heroin in Vairengte by personnel of state Excise and Narcotics department. While Mizoram officials claimed that Laskar was a drug peddler, his relatives alleged that he was kidnapped and murdered.

Meanwhile, Mizoram food, civil supplies and consumer affairs director Lalhriatzuali Ralte said that 8 Mizoram trucks carrying oil and LPG have started journey from Manipur via Churachandpur on the National Higway-102B or Guite road after lifting the consignment on Tuesday.

The truckers are likely to arrive in Aizawl on Wednesday evening, she said.

She said that a welcome reception will be organised on their arrival in the state on Wednesday.

