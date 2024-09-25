No Takers For Government Schools In Madhya Pradesh? 5,000 See 0 Admissions

As many as 1,275 government schools across 46 districts have no permanent teachers at all.

The slogan of the government's Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, aimed at universal elementary education, is 'Sab Padhe, Sab Badhe' (everyone should study, everyone should grow), but it appears that children in Madhya Pradesh are studying anywhere but in government schools - despite incentives like free uniforms and mid-day meals.

According to data from the state education department, more than 5,500 government schools in the state reported zero admissions in Class 1 this year and the situation doesn't get much better when more schools are taken into account. Around 25,000 schools have seen only one or two students enrol in the first grade and less than 10 students each have taken admission in 11,345 schools. These institutions add up to over 41,000 and account for over 40% of the total 94,039 government schools in the state.

Districts like Seoni, Satna, Narsinghpur, Betul, Khargone, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Mandsaur, and Dewas have seen the highest number of zero enrolments. These numbers suggest a significant shift in public trust, indicating that parents are increasingly turning away from government-run schools.

Mangal Tawde, a hotel employee and resident of Berasia near Bhopal, initially wanted to enrol his daughter in a government school. On visiting the institution, however, he found rainwater leaking from the roof of the dilapidated building and noted the shortage of teachers. Concerned about the poor conditions, Mangal chose to get his daughter admitted to a private school instead. Many other parents across the state have arrived at the same decision

Missing Teachers, Poor Infra

Upendra Kaushal, President of the State Teachers Association, said teachers are often assigned non-educational tasks, which severely disrupts the learning process. Teachers are also frequently attached to other departments, reducing their availability in classrooms. As many as 1,275 across 46 districts have no permanent teachers at all and 6,838 schools in 47 districts have only one teacher each. The gaps across the system are being plugged by 1.7 lakh guest teachers.

Poor infrastructure adds to the problems. Government documents reveal that 7,189 schools in the state require urgent repairs, but budget allocations for this purpose have stalled. The government has spent Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore on school education over the past decade but experts have questioned the efficacy of the investments.

As a result, many parents prioritise basic amenities such as functional toilets, well-maintained buildings and the consistent presence of teachers over incentives like free uniforms and mid-day meals.

Congress spokesperson Swadesh Sharma accused the government of deliberately promoting private schools by neglecting government institutions and said the education system in Madhya Pradesh has collapsed under the current regime.

Minister's Take

State Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said that the government is working to improve the situation and that results will soon be evident. He admitted, however, that once students switch to private schools, it is nearly impossible to bring them back to government schools.