No Sign Of Nitish Kumar Joining BJP-Led NDA: INDIA Bloc Ally Akhilesh Yadav

Nitish Kumar defeated the BJP in 2015 in Bihar in alliance with the RJD (File/PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief and a partner of the INDIA bloc, said that there is "no sign" of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the Opposition alliance returning to the BJP-led NDA.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav expressed his hope that Nitish Kumar will strengthen the INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP-led central government in the upcoming general elections.

"There is no such sign. We hope that Nitish Kumar will not go to NDA. He will strengthen the INDIA alliance," Mr Yadav said.

Notably, the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) appeared in jeopardy amid growing speculation that Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the bloc may exit the 28-party Opposition bloc, formed to take on the BJP-led central government.

Also when former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDU, on X posting that while the "socialist party" (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the ruling alliance.

However, a few hours later, all three posts by Lalu Yadav's daughter were deleted. If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides.

In the Bihar assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs, followed by the BJP's 78, the JD(U)'s 45, the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator.

Amid talks of a deepening rift, the RJD and the JD(U), on Thursday, held separate meetings while the BJP's state president Samrat Choudhary left for Delhi to hold discussions with top BJP leaders.

Giving more weight to the possible entry of Nitish Kumar into NDA, BJP MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that doors are never closed "permanently" in politics.

"In yesterday's meeting, strategies for (the upcoming) Lok Sabha elections were discussed. But as far as Nitish Kumar and JD(U) are concerned, doors are never closed permanently in politics. Now our central leadership will decide whether the door will open or not," Sushil Modi told reporters before returning to Patna.

Nitish Kumar defeated the BJP in the 2015 assembly elections, in alliance with the RJD. However, two years later, he dumped Lalu Yadav's party and joined the NDA.

Sushil Modi was Deputy Chief Minister in the NDA government in Bihar in 2022, before the Janata Dal (United) chief severed ties with the ally BJP and partnered with the RJD and the Congress again.

Armed with the support of the 'Mahagathbandhan', Mr Kumar quit the BJP in August 2022 and stripped the party of power.

