"No Shortage Of Fertiliser": Chandrababu Naidu To Farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has assured farmers that there is no dearth of fertilisers in the state and directed officials to take immediate measures to ensure a seamless supply to all farmers.

​The Chief Minister made these remarks during a review meeting on fertiliser supply, where officials briefed him on the current stock and future arrivals.

According to the officials, the state currently holds 77,396 tonnes of fertilisers. Additionally, 15,000 tonnes are expected to arrive at Kakinada port tomorrow, with another 41,000 tonnes scheduled to reach the state within the next 10 days.

​While the overall supply is deemed sufficient, officials said there is a temporary shortage in Bapatla, Krishna, and Kadapa districts. They confirmed that arrangements are being made to divert stock from other areas to address this issue promptly.

​During the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated that officials, from the district collectors down to the village and ward staff, must work diligently to supply fertilisers and build trust among the farming community.

Mr Naidu also highlighted the need for leveraging technology to streamline the process, suggesting that fertiliser supply for the upcoming Rabi season should be managed by linking data from the e-crop portal and Aadhaar. This, he explained, would ensure that fertilisers are supplied to farmers precisely according to their specific crop requirements.

The Chief Minister has made it the direct responsibility of district collectors and agricultural officials to ensure the timely and sufficient supply of fertilisers, hoping to secure the satisfaction of farmers across the state.

Opposition Releases Poster To Protest Against 'Urea Shortage'

Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party on Saturday released a poster for its upcoming statewide protest 'Annadata Poru' (fight of the farmer), scheduled for September 9, to demand sufficient urea for farmers and a crackdown on the alleged black marketing of fertilizer.

The opposition party alleged that the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government is encouraging private players who are "exploiting" farmers by selling urea at double the price.

The protest will also demand action against people diverting fertilisers to the black market, seek remunerative prices for crops, call for restoration of free crop insurance, and the immediate distribution of input subsidy to rain-affected farmers.

However, recently, Mr Naidu assured that his government is committed to supplying urea to each farmer. He said that 94,892 tonnes of the fertilizer are available across the state, adding that another 44,508 tonnes of urea stocks will arrive soon, news agency PTI reported.



