No Salary Without Vaccine Certificate, Punjab Tells Government Employees

Punjab government employees must upload vaccination certificates to get their salary

Punjab government employees won't get their salary if they don't give their vaccination certificate, the state government said in a statement today. One can be fully vaccinated or have taken a single dose, but they will have to upload the certificates on the Punjab government's job portal if they want their salary.

The government order, however, does not mention what it intends to do about employees who aren't vaccinated.

Punjab's rather strict policy to push people to vaccinate themselves comes at a time when there is big concerns over the Omicron strain of coronavirus, known to be highly transmissible.

The vaccination certificates have to be uploaded on the Punjab government's iHRMS website, short for Integrated Human Resource Management System. The software streamlines salary payment and retirement benefit withdrawals.

The pay is credited automatically only to the account of an employee's designated bank account, preventing fraud in salary distribution.

The country has so far reported over 210 cases of Omicron variant infection. Ninety people have recovered, the Health Ministry said today.

The ministry data updated at 8 am said India reported 6,317 new coronavirus infections.