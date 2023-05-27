'No Saffronisation, No Moral Policing': Siddaramaiah To Karnataka Police

Portfolios of Karnataka Cabinet ministers will be allocated soon, said Siddaramaiah (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that strict action will be taken against any organization that disturbs peace and harmony in the state.

Siddaramaiah clarified that the state government has not made any statement about banning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking on cabinet expansion, he said that portfolios of the ministers of the Karnataka Cabinet will be allocated soon.

CM Siddaramaiah was speaking to the media after offering flowers at the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of Nehru's 59th death anniversary today.

Earlier on May 24, CM Siddaramaiah said that the senior police officials have been instructed to ensure no 'saffronisation' and 'moral policing' in the state.

"That is what we have instructed all the senior Police officials - no saffronisation, no moral policing..." Siddaramaiah told media persons after attending a Congress legislature party meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

He also said that action will be taken against such people who are making false news.

"Those who are making false news, an action will be taken against such people," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the CM's statement Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding his 'no saffronisation in the state' instruction and called it 'polarisation politics.

"They have spoken about a few things. They said saffronization will not be allowed. They should have spoken about SDPI and PFI. They should have asked to take action against these outfits as well then the public would have appreciated it. This is polarization politics", he said.

He further said that the Rule of Law should prevail and the government must work against anti-social forces.

"Must protect the good citizens. Your work should be unbiased. Must not fall for political pressure. We have never protected those who are done wrong during our regime", B Bommai said.